Eva Marie Talks About Potential "Fantastic" Acting Gig, Laziness vs. Fear

Earlier this week, Eva Marie took to social media to comment on an acting role she is auditioning for.

Featured below is a post from the WWE Superstar and Total Divas cast member's official Instagram page regarding her potential acting gig and her take on laziness versus fear.

Putting myself on tape for an absolutely fantastic role

Every day I try to do at least one thing that helps me progress towards my goals. There are many people who desire the final result , but shy away from the tremendous amount of work required to attain that result. Often this is perceived as laziness, but I believe that it's something much deeper; #fear. Fear of failure, fear of criticism, fear that even if you give it your all, that you will still fall short. Fear is a liar! You will achieve your dreams, your goals are created to be attained, and your fear is meant to be conquered.

Don't let fear keep you from living the life you dream of. Start small , work everyday, progress inch by inch, and every time your fear tells you that you aren't "enough", tell it to kick rocks!

#ADayAtATime #IfYouCanDreamItYouCanAchieveIt #WorkHardAndAlwaysBelieveInYourself #LetsGetIt

