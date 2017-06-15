Report: 10 Names For "The Mae Young Classic" Revealed

As previously reported, WWE will be filming "The Mae Young Classic" at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida on July 13th and July 14th.

According to a report at PWInsider.com, the 32-person tournament will include the following talent:

* Blanca Blair
* Danielle Kamela
* Julia Ho
* Kimberly Frankele
* Lacey Evans
* Mary Kate
* Sarah Logan
* Taynara Melo
* Victoria Gonzales
* Zhao Xia

The tournament is expected to air in August and September on the WWE Network. The live tournament finals are currently being discussed for the September 12th SmackDown Live taping in Las Vegas, Nevada.




