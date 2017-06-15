Jim Ross Gives His Take On Cody vs. Okada Match At NJPW's G1 Special

As noted, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an interview. During the discussion, "Good Ole' J.R." gave his thoughts on the upcoming match between Cody Rhodes and Kazuchika Okada at New Japan Pro Wrestling's G1 Special.

"I think it's a good booking," said Ross of the match. "Cody needs this match. He needs to show everybody exactly where he is since leaving the WWE, because I believe, that eventually, Cody will make a triumphant return to WWE, [as] a much better performer and business man than he was when he left ... and he will make a major impact, but right now it's a great place to see where he is in that evolution."

J.R. continued, "Whether I'm right or I'm wrong, this is a big match for him, and of course, Okada got that pressure that he seemingly now has to have a five star like match everyone outing and that's damn hard to do."

Check out the complete Jim Ross interview at BustedOpenNation.com.

H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.




