More on Kurt Angle vs. Triple H & WWE Trying to Make SummerSlam Huge

As we first reported a couple of days ago, WWE does indeed appear to be building towards a Triple H vs. Kurt Angle match for SummerSlam.





While Triple H's storylines are kept "top secret", the idea was that when Angle returned to WWE as the General Manager in April, he would eventually be wrestling again with the likely opponent being Triple H. The lead up would be a result of ongoing problems between Angle and Stephanie McMahon running Raw after Steph returned.





As we initially noted, the plan for this match was actually to be next year's WrestleMania but according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, several WWE officials feel it is being pushed up because the company is making a conscious effort to make SummerSlam as big as possible, including bringing back other part-timers. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





