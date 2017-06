Sponsored Links



-- Roman Reigns tweeted the following today regarding his SummerSlam announcement next week:

Not everyone is going to like what I say, but you don't want to miss it.

My Yard. My Rules. #Raw #BornToReign pic.twitter.com/r3T1h5Ofpq — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 15, 2017

-- The word we get is that it is a big announcement (at least to the company) as they are hyping it multiple weeks before the Great Balls of Fire PPV rather than after it.