WWE Surveys Fans Regarding WrestleMania Locations, NXT Notes, Hawkins

Submitted by Matt Boone on June 15, 2017 - 11:00pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- WWE sent out a survey to fans who attended WrestleMania 33 earlier this year in Texas asking about their interest levels in seeing a future WrestleMania held in New York, London, Toronto and other cities.

- NXT runs live events the next couple of days. Following tonight's show in Richmond, Virginia, NXT will also run shows in Bel Air, Maryland on Friday and Poughkeepsie, New York on Saturday.

- WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers) and his wife Elizabeth welcomed their new baby daughter, McKenzie Rose Myers, this week. Congratulations go out to the happy couple on the new addition to their family.

(H/T: F4WOnline.com)




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.