Details on WWE Asking Legend to Appear at MITB & Then Rescinding Offer

Sponsored Links

Further to the post earlier about WWE contacting several legends about appearing at Money in the Bank, another name who was approached was Larry Matysik, who was a TV announcer from 1971 - 1983.





He was contacted and would have made his first appearance at a WWE live event in more than 20 years but was called back and the offer was rescinded due to Matysik using a power wheelchair and the reason WWE gave was that they would not be compliant with the building's fire code.





However, with pretty much all modern arenas, that is not the case at all so it's a bit unclear why Matysik's name was removed. With the usual angle that younger heels end up bullying these old stars, it's possible WWE didn't want to do that with Matysik being in a wheel chair as it would come across looking bad and even worse if any sort of physicality was needed.





For what it's worth WWE representatives stated that it was Vince McMahon who "immediately removed" Matsyik's name from the list of invitees. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more