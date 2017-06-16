Lana On "Ravishing Russian" Character, Journey To In-Ring Competition In WWE

Sponsored Links



WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Lana recently spoke with USA Today's "For The Win" section for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On her journey to becoming an in-ring competitor in WWE: "I'm really excited about showing my in-ring journey because I have been training a lot over the last year. It wasn't always a skip in the park, but I was just so hungry to learn. My past is very, very different than [the other performers]. But I am a strong believer to follow your own path, no matter what people think."

On being the same "Ravishing Russian" character that she's always been: "I'm the same 'Ravishing Russian' that you've always known. It's funny to me when I hear people say that it's a new character. I embody 'Ravishing.' I come out in the most ravishing dress. I have a ravishing entrance. I'm ravishing people's hearts. I was managing Rusev and wearing a suit because if you're managing someone or an agent in real life, you are going to wear a suit to work. Right now, I'm the focal point, I'm the one competing. If people know anything about Russians, we do things really over the top. We wear high heels everywhere. We show up in the most extravagant outfits. I am just embodying how I was raised and what I grew up in. Some people might think we're extra, I just think we're ravishing. I'm the same woman, I'm just going to be crushing people myself."

On how she was always prepared for a life in the entertainment industry: "If you have an idea of the stereotype of a Russian teacher and their type of discipline, that was my teacher. They came with little paddles and threw shoes and the more they screamed at you, the more they believed in you. You wanted them to scream at you and call you stupid. That bred me for the rest of my life. That prepared me for the entertainment industry – 'It's OK. Don't believe in me, laugh at me, think I'm not going to succeed, but I'm going to prove you wrong.'"

Check out the complete Lana interview at USAToday.com.