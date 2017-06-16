Baron Corbin At NASCAR This Weekend, WWE's Crazy Ladder Moments, More

- Featured above from WWE's official YouTube channel is the latest edition of WWE 2K17 Top 10, which looks at the craziest ladder moments in WWE history. "Superstars go above and beyond once they get a ladder in the hands to inflict more pain."

- WWE Superstar Baron Corbin is scheduled to serve as the honorary starter at the NASCAR Drivin For Lineman 200 race on Saturday at the Gateway Motorsports Park in St. Louis, Missouri.

- Press Box Online has a story up looking at the history of WWE at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. WWE most recently ran the venue for their Extreme Rules pay-per-view earlier this month.




