Scott Steiner Talks Change In Promos Over The Years, Going To WWE HOF

Impact Wrestling star Scott Steiner recently appeared as a guest on Ring Rust Radio for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the reason why he initially left Impact Wrestling: "When I left nothing impressed me; that's why I left. The change of management which was a problem because Dixie Carter is an idiot and then she brought in these other idiots like Hulk Hogan. I was just like damn; I got to get the hell out of here. I watched them from afar and their pockets kept getting run down and then thank God, someone else bought it, ran her out and now the right guy is back in charge being Jeff Jarrett. That's basically who I started with before when Jeff started Impact Wrestling. I definitely wanted to come back and work for the organization again."

On Hall Of Fame inductions: "I am already in a couple Hall of Fames like the Michigan Hall of Fame and the Dan Gable Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame so my accolades speak for themselves. Let's just say I'm not losing any sleep over any Hall of Fame induction. The one Hall of Fame that I refuse to go in is the WWE Hall of Fame because do you know where it's at? Where is it? Do you have an address? It's a bunch of bulls---. If they called me up, I wouldn't go because there's no address; you can't go see it, so, where is it? What do you think they do with that Ric Flair statue, the one he was jumping up and down over? Where do you think that statue is at right now? If you had to guess right now where do you think it's at? I say it's in Triple H's bedroom. Let me ask you this, do you think they made a statue of Macho Man? If they made a statue of Macho Man where did you think it would be? It would be in Stephanie's bedroom. It's a freaking joke. If you can have a Hall of Fame, at least have an address. That's the only Hall of Fame I laugh at. Come on man, give me a break."

On the difference in the way his generation cut promos versus the way today's generation cuts promos: "I think why the fans could relate to me is because when I went out there, you could tell I was telling the truth. You could tell I wasn't bulls---ting and I was putting it on the line and if people don't like it, then do something about it. A lot of my frustrations were with management and a lot of my frustrations were with candy asses in wrestling like guys who weren't tough, but try to come across as such. People could really tell how I came out and in the way, I spoke my mind, I was to the point, direct and really no bulls---. I think that's why the people related to what I was saying. As far as nowadays, I feel sorry for guys, especially with what they do in the WWE. They are cookie cutters. You got 20 or 30 idiot writers with the two biggest idiots being Stephanie McMahon and Hunter McMahon. I say Hunter McMahon because I can't tell which one is the bigger douche, her or him. I'll give him her last name because he's a man without a backbone. So, got those two and the 30 writers trying to write for all these guys and they all got the same mindset trying to make all these characters. When I came up, it was Macho Man and all these other guys and you had to come up with your own stuff. If you didn't come up with your own stuff, you weren't getting over. If you can't relate to the crowd, can't make people hate you, can't make people like you, you didn't have a job. Now it's like do this, do this, do this, and everything is way too staged. It's hard to watch, it really is. I feel bad for the fans because they are cheating the fans and that's what happens when you don't have competition. Look at the WWE, their ratings are just horrific. I don't know what to say or what they will do. Go buy another company so you can bury some other guys? They are a bunch of a--holes. When you got competition, it makes people think outside the box. When the ratings are down you got to reach to a higher level and come up with different ideas. Nowadays you can put crap out there and if it doesn't work, who cares? What else are they going to watch? That's their mindset and it's just disgusting."

Check out the complete Scott Steiner interview at BlogTalkRadio.com.