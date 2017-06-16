WWE News: Update on Braun Strowman's Return at Great Balls of Fire

Sponsored Links

As noted earlier, Braun Strowman is indeed scheduled for the Great Balls of Fire PPV next month. There seems to be some conflicting reports on whether he is cleared to return to action, as some sources report that he has yet to receive official clearance, but it doesn't really matter as there is almost a month until the event.





Whether Strowman wrestles or simply makes an appearance or a run-in is unclear, but if he does indeed wrestle, it is likely going to be against Roman Reigns, who has notably been left out of any storylines leading to a Great Balls of Fire match. Before his injury, WWE was building towards an Ambulance match between the two. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





