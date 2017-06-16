WWE Money In The Bank 2017 PPV Kickoff Show Announced

Sponsored Links



This week, WWE confirmed a tag-team match for the WWE Money In The Bank Kickoff Show pre-show on the WWE Network.

Now official for the pay-per-view pre-show is The Hype Bros versus The Colons, as the four will kick off the evening at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri this Sunday evening.

WWE.com wrote the following regarding The Hype Bros vs. The Colons being announced for the WWE Money In The Bank Kickoff Show.

The Hype Bros vs. The Colons (Kickoff Match) Zack Ryder’s back, bro, and it’s time for The Hype Bros to tend to some unfinished business. The Ultimate Broski will reunite with Mojo Rawley at WWE Money in the Bank Kickoff, where the former Intercontinental Champion and reigning Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner will take on The Colons in an attempt to re-insert themselves into the SmackDown Tag Team Title race. The juncture is a crucial one for both Ryder and Rawley, as they became No. 1 contenders to then-champions The Wyatt Family on the same night that Ryder suffered a ruptured patellar tendon that sent him to the shelf for six months. Flying solo, Mojo surged his way past Jinder Mahal to win WrestleMania’s signature Battle Royal, but, by his own admission, Rawley has somewhat stalled since then. Ryder’s return represents a major opportunity for both Superstars to get back on track. Of course, they’ll have to get past the devious, decorated and possibly underrated Colons to do it. Can these two bros recapture their old magic and pick up where they left off? You know it. See whether the Bros still have Hype at WWE Money in the Bank Kickoff, which is streaming live this Sunday on the award-winning WWE Network and can be seen on a free stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest.

