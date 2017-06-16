Jinder Mahal Talks Dream Match Against The Rock, Undertaker's "Retirement"

Sponsored Links



WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with Sportskeeda for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his dream match being against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson: "I think The Rock would be my perfect pick just because he's such a huge Superstar and growing up he was one of my favourites, you know he was my idol. Just everything – from the way he spoke to his fashion sense to his style in the ring – you know he was a very fierce competitor. He was very strong and was always in tremendous shape and great on the microphone, very entertaining. So that would be my dream opponent of all time, to work a programme with the Rock. You know I think it's still possible and can happen one day. He likes to come back to the WWE every once in a while. I think it's a real chance that the opportunity can come to fruition."

On his take regarding the assumed "retirement" of The Undertaker following WrestleMania 33: "I believe there is another chapter left but that's the thing about the WWE, that's the thing with Undertaker, he's so mysterious, he's so unpredictable, you don't know what that chapter's going to be.You know he can pop up anytime, he can pop on RAW or on SmackDown. He can pop up at WrestleMania, you just never know, but I believe that he still has something left. But that's just my opinion. Even if he's done, he'll go down as one of the greatest of all time."

On his prediction for the first-ever Women's Money In The Bank match at this Sunday's WWE pay-per-view: "I think it's a great opportunity for the women. You know WWE is very progressive and the women's division is moving forward. They have a match just like the WWE male Superstars are having and it's tremendous. It shows equality, which I know WWE is very proud about. It's a chance to showcase the Women's division because I do believe they are tremendous, tremendous athletes. They hold their own against any of the matches that the men are having. As far as winning, I'm going to say, Carmella. We haven't seen a lot of her, she's unpredictable and is kind of the dark horse. I would like to see her win."

