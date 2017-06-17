Daniel Bryan Returning to Smackdown; Brock Lesnar's Raw Schedule, Finn Balor Update[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
-- Daniel Bryan announced on Twitter that he will be returning to Smackdown LIVE this Tuesday. He has not been on TV since the Superstar Shakeup in early May as he was given time off time be with his wife Brie Bella, as they welcomed their baby girl into the world.
-- WWE also officially announced his return via this article on their website.
-- Brock Lesnar is not advertised for this coming Monday's Raw but is scheduled for Raw on 6/26, 7/3 and the 7/10 show which would be the day after Great Balls of Fire. Lesnar is also scheduled for Raw after SummerSlam.
-- Finn Balor is expected back on Raw on Monday. He had been doing promotional appearances in Asia for the past week and then was given this weekend off from house shows.