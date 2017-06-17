Seth Rollins to Make "Big Announcement" on Monday[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
-- WWE tweeted the following on Friday:
-- While there is no official word on the nature of this announcement, the backstage speculation is that Rollins will announce that he will be on the cover of the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game. Rollins has been rumored to be getting the cover for a few weeks now and the announcement - since it is not taking place on Raw - is very likely unrelated to any storylines.