Marty Scurll On What Excites Him About ROH, WWE's U.K. Tournament & More

Sponsored Links



WWE United Kingdom tournament participant and Ring Of Honor (ROH) star Marty Scurll recently appeared as a guest on The Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On what excited him about joining ROH: "What excited me about Ring Of Honor, again, was that promotion is based, for the most part, on in-ring action. And I felt like I, as this character, I feel like it has so much potential to do some really great things and touch people more than any pro wrestling match could. And I really wanted a strong platform to do that on and I kind of felt like Ring Of Honor would give me that freedom, that creativity, and the platform to do so."

On the WWE United Kingdom tournament: "That, I think, was cool and great for the UK market and very cool for a lot of my good friends Pete Dunne, Trent Seven, and Tyler Bate, three of my best mates. But for me, personally, I don't think that would have been a fitting tournament for myself. I mean, without blowing too much smoke up my ass, I don't want to be one of 16 guys or one of 82 guys. I like to do everything to the best and to the extreme, and for me that's a big part of why I came to Ring Of Honor. There [were] other opportunities I could have done before coming to Ring Of Honor where I had to say, 'I don't want to be one of a group. I want to stand out by myself.' Yeah, and that was important for me. I thought Ring Of Honor didn't have any British guys. And I can come to Ring Of Honor and not only have they not seen anyone like me before, there's not anyone that can talk like me, wrestle like me, see my character is pretty unique, so that was important for me. I thought I could stand out and that was more exciting for me."

On noticing his gimmicks being stolen and used by others: "Like, I said earlier, in Ring Of Honor, there's nobody that wrestles like me because I make it a job of mine to make sure I'm completely different from everyone else, so as soon as I see someone else doing something of mine, I go, 'okay, I won't do that anymore.'"

Check out the complete Marty Scurll interview at Podbay.fm.