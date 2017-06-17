Videos: Sonjay Dutt Wins X-Division Championship At Impact Wrestling

Sponsored Links



On Thursday night's episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV, a new X-Division Champion was crowned.

Longtime pro wrestling veteran and Impact Wrestling veteran Sonjay Dutt captured the X-Division Championship, defeating former title-holder Low Ki to begin his first reign with that particular championship.

The match was taped during the first set of Impact Wrestling television tapings that were filmed in Mumbai, India back in late May, and aired for the first time as part of Thursday night's episode on Pop TV.

"IMPACT India day one," wrote Dutt via Twitter soon after winning the title at the 5/30 tapings in Mumbai. "Amazing."

Impact Wrestling released the videos embedded above and below of Sonjay Dutt's X-Division Championship victory via their official YouTube channel.