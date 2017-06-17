Videos: Sonjay Dutt Wins X-Division Championship At Impact Wrestling

Submitted by Matt Boone on June 17, 2017 - 10:49am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

On Thursday night's episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV, a new X-Division Champion was crowned.

Longtime pro wrestling veteran and Impact Wrestling veteran Sonjay Dutt captured the X-Division Championship, defeating former title-holder Low Ki to begin his first reign with that particular championship.

The match was taped during the first set of Impact Wrestling television tapings that were filmed in Mumbai, India back in late May, and aired for the first time as part of Thursday night's episode on Pop TV.

"IMPACT India day one," wrote Dutt via Twitter soon after winning the title at the 5/30 tapings in Mumbai. "Amazing."

Impact Wrestling released the videos embedded above and below of Sonjay Dutt's X-Division Championship victory via their official YouTube channel.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.