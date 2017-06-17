WWE Live Event Results (6/16/17) - Edmonton, AB

Sponsored Links



-- WWE rolled into Edmonton last night for a Raw brand house show. There were less people in the stands than the last live event, would estimate about 4000. The entire upper sections were all tarped up.

Kalisto & R-Truth def. Titus O'Neil & Goldust

R-Truth is seemingly at every single live event that's been held in Edmonton the last few years and he gets a big pop every time. The audience erupted for Goldust too though when his music hit. Truth pinned Titus for the win.

Elias Samson def. Apollo Crews

Samson was sitting in the ring with his guitar and sang/played a song, trashing Edmonton to generate some heat. Samson gets the pin after a rolling neck breaker.

Bayley, Mickie James & Sasha Banks def. Nia Jax, Emma & Alexa Bliss

Bayley seemed to get the biggest pop, lots of young fans in attendance supporting her. Sasha, Alexa and Nia also with a good reaction. Audience was really into the match and loved it when Nia either got involved or got nailed. Sasha gets the win by making Emma submit to the Bank Statement.

Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins def. Miz & Samoa Joe

Before the match, Miz took to the mic and dissed Edmonton and said it's not worthy of his title being defended. Crowd popped big for Ambrose and Rollins and the finish saw Seth pin Miz.

Neville def. Akira Tozawa

Crowd was pretty dead for this match as it came right after an intermission. Also some dude was walking around dressed up as Jinder Mahal and was getting more of a reaction from the audience.

Sheamus & Cesaro def. Enzo & Cass and Gallows & Anderson

Fans were into Enzo & Cass' intro big time. Match saw Enzo get beat up quite a bit and he ended up getting pinned by Cesaro in the finish.

Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt

Good reaction for Reigns, majority of fans cheered him but there was still a visible negative reaction as well. Reigns ended up pinning Wyatt after a Spear.

All in a great show, good star power for a small event and most of the faces won, keeping the crowd happy for the most part. As with a lot of house shows, WWE had a live camera crew at ringside to try and give it a more of a TV feel.