More on Roman Reigns' Announcement & Possible Scenarios for SummerSlam

In regards to Roman Reigns' announcement, some have suggested that it would be to set up a match against Brock Lesnar at Summerslam, however, that doesn't make sense to announce that before the Lesnar/Joe match which is taking place at Great Balls of Fire.





It could be that Reigns' announcement could be to challenge the winner of Lesnar vs. Joe, after which there would be two possible options leading into SummerSlam.





The first is that during or after Roman Reigns' announcement, Braun Strowman will return and they run an angle which would get Reigns away from Lesnar and into a match against Strowman. It's also possible for SummerSlam as well which would then mean that the Lesnar/Strowman match that was originally being planned for August will need to be pushed back.





The second scenario is that Reigns does indeed get Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam which would be a major change in direction as WWE wanted to save that match for WrestleMania. If that is the route storylines go, the company could still always come back with Lesnar vs. Reigns again next year in a rematch. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





