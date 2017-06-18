Details on Performers Spotted in St. Louis & Possibly Appearing at MITB

- Sgt. Slaughter, Ric Flair as well as AWA legends Greg Gagne, Larry Hennig and Baron Von Raschke have all been spotted in St. Louis, MO - the site of tonight's Money in the Bank PPV. As we previously noted, WWE is apparently going to have some sort of segment with these legends but it is not known whether it will be related to any storylines.

- Also spotted in St. Louis are Maria-Kanellis Bennett and Mike Bennett. The duo have signed with WWE for the last several weeks and have been awaiting creative to debut on TV, but are expected to start on the Smackdown brand this week, whether at the PPV itself or Smackdown Live on Tuesday.




