Final Card For WWE Money In The Bank 2017, Live Coverage Tonight
WWE Money In The Bank 2017 airs live on June 18th from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Tonight's show will be the eighth annual Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Join us tonight for live coverage starting at 7:30 PM ET!
Here's the current card for Money In The Bank:
WWE Championship
Money In The Bank Ladder Match
SmackDown Tag Team Championships
SmackDown Women's Championship
Money In The Bank Ladder Match
Kickoff Show
Our live play-by-play coverage of Money In The Bank starts at 7:30 PM ET tonight.