Final Card For WWE Money In The Bank 2017, Live Coverage Tonight

WWE Money In The Bank 2017 airs live on June 18th from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Tonight's show will be the eighth annual Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Join us tonight for live coverage starting at 7:30 PM ET!

Here's the current card for Money In The Bank:

WWE Championship

- Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton

Money In The Bank Ladder Match

- Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler & WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens

SmackDown Tag Team Championships

- The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

SmackDown Women's Championship

- Naomi (c) vs. Lana

Money In The Bank Ladder Match

- Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Tamina, Becky Lynch & Carmella

Kickoff Show

- The Hype Bros vs. The Colons

Our live play-by-play coverage of Money In The Bank starts at 7:30 PM ET tonight.