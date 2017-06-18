Becky Lynch Talks Origins Of Women's MITB Ladder Match, AJ Styles, Her Finisher

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke with Sportskeeda to promote tonight's WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view in St. Louis, Missouri. Below are some of the highlights.

On who came up with the idea for an all-Women's Money In The Bank ladder match: "I think it was one of the writers or Road Dogg. I can't be a hundred percent sure but I just know that it was one of those things where it was, "Are we sure we can do this?", and then I think seeing the caliber of talent we have on SmackDown, they were like, "Yes we can do this and yes it's gonna be great!"

On who she would want to team up with in a mixed-tag-team match: "Currently, AJ Styles, because it's not just a moniker, he is Phenomenal. He's just incredible, one of the best that we have and have ever had. I think our entrances are quite a bit similar so I think that we could come up with something pretty awesome to do there. ...I think we'd be unstoppable as a tag team."

On who came up with her finisher and who named it: "Actually, it was Goldust who came up with it. The name was something that Simon Gotch came up with. I was trying to figure out a name for it and he's actually very good at wordplay, so he came up with that."

