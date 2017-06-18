Randy Orton Reveals Advice He Gave Jinder Mahal, His Thoughts On MITB Card

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Champion Randy Orton recently spoke with Donny Fandango on 105.7 The Point for an interview to promote tonight's WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view in St. Louis. Below are some of the highlights.

On his comments in the past about wanting to see the WWE work Jinder Mahal more and how he is in his corner: "Since then I think he got let go, his contract was terminated, he did some independents, kind of studied his craft a little bit more, then we were looking for more talent to sign back up and his name popped up. I definitely thought it'd be good to have him back. I didn't think he was going to come in and take my title. That's another thing altogether. But I haven't seen anyone as motivated as him in a long time. You can tell he has been hitting the gym, you can tell he has been working on his promos, when it comes to the in-ring stuff he's fine-tuning his stuff to be more of a main event guy and learn how to tell the story in the way that the main events tell the stories. He's doing a great job."

On advice he gave Mahal upon returning to WWE: "When he first came back he was on RAW, and I think that has helped him out. A lot of the younger guys are so anxious to please and to get better and they try almost too hard, they need to take a step back and relax. I started kind of getting it, so to speak, the lightbulb kind of stopped giving as much of a crap, I guess you can say. I don't mean in the sense of being lazy or not caring, that's not true at all. But kind of letting it happen out there and letting it be more organic as opposed to coming up with all these ideas where it looks more choreographed or if you're banking on a reaction from the crowd in a particular point in a promo or a match and you don't get that reaction, being prepared to go another route with what you're doing. There's a lot of little aspects to the game that guys can get better at and that's just a few."

On his family and other WWE legends being ringside for his match against Mahal tonight at WWE Money In The Bank 2017: "No, no pressure at all. My family will be sitting ringside as well, like you said my father, but other legends as well. Gosh. It's going to be insane. And it's always a little more stressful performing in my hometown, because I know I got everybody that I grew up with in the arena, my family is there, in this case, my father. So the pressure will be on. But I plan on delivering and taking that title back home where it belongs."

On the card for tonight's WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view: "We got some really good matches. The New Day, this is their first match back on PPV since the draft. They got drafted from RAW to SmackDown. Kofi Kingston injured his ankle and he's now back and able to work, and they're taking on The Usos for the Tag Team Championships. Naomi and Lana are in a Women's Championship Match. I believe that will be Lana's first singles match on TV ever. Big match of the night I'm looking forward to, besides my own of course, I'm winning back that title, is the men's Money In The Bank with guys like AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura. These guys are going to just leave it all out there man. It will probably be like a 30 or 45-minute match, and Ladder Matches are always fun. I don't like necessarily participating in them, but these guys are going to - it's going to be very physical. Then, of course, the girls as you mentioned their Money In The Bank Ladder Match. That's another history making moment there, never been done. So St. Louis gets to host this awesome event Sunday."

Check out the complete Randy Orton interview at SoundCloud.com.