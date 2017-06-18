Backstage Rumor: WWE to Add Sixth Woman to Money in the Bank Match Tonight?

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on June 18, 2017 - 5:28pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, there are rumors that WWE will be adding a sixth woman to the Money in the Bank match on tonight's event.

-- Meltzer went on to say that WWE sent out a message indicating the sixth woman but then they immediately deleted it and have refused to comment on it since then. If this happens, the top rumors are either Asuka or Maria Kanellis.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.