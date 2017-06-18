Backstage Rumor: WWE to Add Sixth Woman to Money in the Bank Match Tonight?[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, there are rumors that WWE will be adding a sixth woman to the Money in the Bank match on tonight's event.
-- Meltzer went on to say that WWE sent out a message indicating the sixth woman but then they immediately deleted it and have refused to comment on it since then. If this happens, the top rumors are either Asuka or Maria Kanellis.