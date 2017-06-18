Backstage Rumor on Legend Segment Scheduled for Tonight's MITB PPV

Sponsored Links



-- As noted before, WWE is planning on having multiple legends appear on tonight's Money in the Bank PPV in either a segment or altercation related to one of the matches.

-- While nothing is definitive at this point, it appears that the legends may be involved in the match or finish of the Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal title bout.

-- Take this simply as a rumor but, one scenario that is being talked about is having Orton's father, Bob Orton Jr., being attacked at ringside by either Jinder Mahal or the Singh Brothers, causing Orton to get distracted and lose the match. This finish would be emphasized further because today is Father's Day.