Live WWE Money In The Bank 2017 Coverage Now In Progress

Sponsored Links



WWE Money In The Bank 2017 airs live on June 18th from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Keep refreshing this page starting at 7:30 PM ET for live coverage!

Kickoff Show:

- The pre-show opens up from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis with Renee Young, Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

- The Usos are in the social media lounge backstage where they field questions from fans. They tease the idea of facing The Hardys at some point.

- The Hype Bros def. The Colons: Mojo works over Primo in the opening moments then tags in Ryder for the double team. Ryder gears up for the Broski Boot but Epico pulls Primo outside for the save. Ryder runs and dives onto the Colons at ringside, but back in the ring the Colons double team Ryder to take control of the match. The colons work over Ryder until Ryder drops Epico with a swinging neckbreaker. Ryder gets the hot tag to Mojo who hits some shoulder blocks and clotheslines. Mojo hits a splash in the corner then his finisher the Hyper Drive. Epico breaks up the pin, then Ryder drops Epico in the corner and hits the Broski Boot. Primo misses a splash in the corner and The Hype Bros hit the Hype Ryder on Primo for the win.

WWE Money In The Bank 2017:

- Money In The Bank opens up with a video package on The Modern Day Maharaja, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal taking on Randy Orton tonight in Orton's hometown. The video package also highlights the men's and women's Money In The Bank Ladder Matches tonight.

- Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Charlotte is out first.

Keep refreshing this page starting at 7:30 PM ET for live coverage!