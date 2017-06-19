WWE News & Notes: Bayley Storyline, Io Shirai Update, more

Sponsored Links

There are rumors online that WWE is building towards Bayley kissing a guy at SummerSlam as the idea WWE is pushing is that she has never kissed a man before. Apparently, they haven't figured out who the man will be but it's speculated that Corey Graves could be "in the lead" if that is indeed the direction they are going.





For those wondering, the awkward hug spot with Bayley and Graves was supposed to be a takeoff on the Jerry Seinfeld refusing to hug Kesha on the red carpet last week.





There is still no start date for Io Shirai in WWE. She continues to work for Stardom but is expected in WWE sometime this year.





Nick Brewer - a strongman competitor - was slated to get a WWE tryout this week.





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more