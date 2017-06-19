Video: Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis Debut At WWE Money In The Bank PPV

Sponsored Links



On Sunday night, the "Power Of Love" was introduced to the WWE Universe.

At the WWE Money In The Bank 2017 pay-per-view last night, former Ring Of Honor and Impact Wrestling stars Mike "The Prodigy" Bennett and Maria Kanellis made their WWE debut.

Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, is a clip of Bennett & Kanellis' debut segment from Sunday night's pay-per-view.

