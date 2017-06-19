Daniel Bryan To Address MITB Controversy, New Table For 3 Tonight, Y2J/Rock

Sponsored Links



- Featured above is the latest "Canvas 2 Canvas" video from WWE's official YouTube channel. In the clip above, artist Rob Schamberger works on a new piece featuring Chris Jericho and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

- The latest edition of "Table For 3" on the WWE Network returns tonight immediately following WWE RAW. Scheduled as the guests for tonight's episode are former WWE Superstars Eve Torres, Maryse and Kelly Kelly. The official description for tonight's new episode reads as follows:

"It's ladies night as Eve Torres, Maryse, and Kelly Kelly discuss life as a WWE Diva, and share some hilarious stories from their careers!"

- WWE announced via social media that SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan will address the controversy that surrounded the first-ever Women's Money In The Bank ladder match at Sunday night's pay-per-view. For more details, visit the link in the tweet posted by WWE below.