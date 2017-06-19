Daniel Bryan To Address MITB Controversy, New Table For 3 Tonight, Y2J/Rock

Submitted by Matt Boone on June 19, 2017 - 11:21am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- Featured above is the latest "Canvas 2 Canvas" video from WWE's official YouTube channel. In the clip above, artist Rob Schamberger works on a new piece featuring Chris Jericho and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

- The latest edition of "Table For 3" on the WWE Network returns tonight immediately following WWE RAW. Scheduled as the guests for tonight's episode are former WWE Superstars Eve Torres, Maryse and Kelly Kelly. The official description for tonight's new episode reads as follows:

"It's ladies night as Eve Torres, Maryse, and Kelly Kelly discuss life as a WWE Diva, and share some hilarious stories from their careers!"

- WWE announced via social media that SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan will address the controversy that surrounded the first-ever Women's Money In The Bank ladder match at Sunday night's pay-per-view. For more details, visit the link in the tweet posted by WWE below.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.