Kevin Owens Possibly Injured Last Night; Women's MITB Finish

-- Kevin Owens reportedly suffered some sort of leg injury and had to be helped to the back by referees. At this time, the extent of his injury is not known but there should be more details later today or tomorrow.

-- According to Wrestling Observer Radio, it is expected that Daniel Bryan and/or Shane McMahon will address the finish of the Women's Money in the Bank match by reversing the decision and having the match re-done, possibly at Tuesday's Smackdown Live or another future show.

-- Speaking of the Women's MITB match, Nia Jax wasn't a fan and tweeted the following after its conclusion:




