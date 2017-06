Sponsored Links



-- According to Dave Meltzer at f4wonline.com, Kevin Owens is reportedly fine after his match last night at Money in the Bank.

-- As noted earlier, Owens took a number of big bumps in the MITB match but was able to finish the match. However, off camera he was helped to the back by officials with an apparent leg injury but the news today is that he suffered no injuries and will be okay.