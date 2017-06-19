WWE Rumors: Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton; Roman Reigns' Announcement

-- On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez was speculating that the next match between Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal could end up having a stipulation such as it being a Punjabi Prison match. This would go along with the recent developments in the Jinder/Orton storyline which has seen the Singh Brothers constantly interfere. If you want to read about that match and the prison structure, click here.

-- There are also backstage rumors that Roman Reigns' announcement tonight will be to challenge the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe to a match at SummerSlam. However, if he even gets that far, there's also a good possibility that Braun Strowman will make his return, sidetracking Reigns into another feud leading to a match at Great Balls of Fire.




