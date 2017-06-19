Sasha Banks Talks About NXT Talents That WWE Should Call Up To Main Roster

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Sasha Banks recently spoke with Rappler for an interview.

During the discussion, Banks spoke about some female talent currently in NXT that she would like to see called up to the WWE main roster.

"I think the next woman that should be called up should be Peyton Royce," said Banks. "I think she's an incredible wrestler, she has a heart of gold, and she trains really, really hard. I also love Billie Kay, and I think they're doing a great job right now in NXT, being the iconic duo."

Additionally, "The Boss" gave a main roster endorsement to reigning NXT World Champion Bobby Roode.

"I just watch that guy, and that guy looks like a star," Banks said. "He's incredible. I've been to NXT TakeOver and saw his entrance live, and I'm just like, wow, this guy's amazing. He'll do glorious things on the main roster. I hope he gets called up very soon."

Check out the complete Sasha Banks interview at Rappler.com.