Daniel Bryan Talks About Women's MITB Controversy, John Cena/Free Agent

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan spoke with FOX Sports following Sunday night's WWE Money In The Bank 2017 pay-per-view. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On his reaction to the controversy surrounding the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match: "I was disappointed. And I think if it were like the fifth women's Money In The Bank match, right, I wouldn't be so disappointed - because that's a part of WWE, it's a part of sports entertainment that stuff like that happens.

"But I think when you build something up as far as like 'hey, this is this really important moment for women in WWE,' and then a man is the one who climbs up to the top and grabs the briefcase… I think that that really rubs people the wrong way and it sends the wrong message."

"And I don't have any way to gauge people's response to that other than Twitter, which I think is not a very good metric. But it's still one metric that we have, and so the Twitter response that I got when I was looking through it, from female fans, they didn't like it at all. I hope we can fix the wrongs tomorrow."

On if he thinks it's fair that John Cena is no longer exclusive to SmackDown Live: "I don't know how it's going to play out. Traditionally, this is what happens: Nothing is spared for SmackDown. And that's part of what makes us the underdog, and the underdog brand, right?

"The WWE, as a corporate entity, puts Raw first. They're the flagship show, and SmackDown Live is always kind of playing second fiddle when you're talking about the executives and how they look at the two shows. So they are always going to do what they think is best for Raw."

"And sometimes, that actually makes SmackDown better. So yeah, I'll be interested to see how it plays out, but I think the crew that we have for SmackDown Live right now is really good. And if we can optimize the men and women that we have right now, I think we can put out a product that is much better than Raw."

Check out the complete Daniel Bryan interview at FOXSports.com.