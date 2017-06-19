Possible Spoilers for Tonight's Raw

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on June 19, 2017 - 7:13pm
  • According to a report at pwinsider.com, the following is scheduled for tonight's Raw:

    - Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe in the main event

    - Cass & Enzo vs. The Revival in what will be the latter's return to action after Dash Wilder suffered a jaw injury earlier in the year. It is expected that the Cass/Enzo storyline will also likely continue in some manner.

    - MizTV segment, where the emphasis will be on the growing issues between Miz and Maryse and not being on the same page.




