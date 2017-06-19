Live WWE RAW Results Now In Progress (6/19)

Sponsored Links



The June 19, 2017 edition of WWE RAW airs live from the Ford Center in Evansville, IN.

- There's no opening pyro as Michael Cole, Booker T and Corey Graves welcome us to the Ford Center. Roman Reigns' music hits and Reigns makes his way out to the ring to kick off RAW. Reigns says whether you like it or not, no one can beat him one on one. Reigns points out that he has beaten Strowman, Balor, Rollins, and The Undertaker. Reigns says it doesn't matter whether Brock Lesnar or Samoa Joe win at Great Balls of Fire, because he's the #1 contender for the Universal Title at SummerSlam. Reigns says this is his yard and he makes the rules around here. Samoa Joe's music hits and Joe makes his way out to the ring. Joe reintroduces himself to Reigns and says he's the true #1 contender and is the next Universal Champion. Reigns says he'll never be Samoa Joe to him, he'll always be just Joe. Joe drops Reigns with a headbutt that sends Reigns rolling outside. Joe beats Reigns down around ringside then throws him back in the ring. Joe goes for the Coquina Clutch but Reigns gets out and drops Joe with a Superman punch. Joe rolls outside and slowly backs up the ramp.

- The Hardy Boyz are backstage getting ready to come out to the ring.

- Cole announces that Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe has been booked for later tonight.

- Matt & Jeff Hardy def. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson: Matt and Jeff control the opening moments, using frequent tags to double team Anderson. Matt and Jeff hit a double vertical suplex on Anderson and Matt pins for a two count. Cesaro and Sheamus are shown watching backstage. Gallows and Jeff tag in and The Hardys hit the Poetry In Motion on Gallows. Jeff follows up with a splash for a two count. Gallows fires back with an uppercut, then tags in Anderson and they start working over Jeff together. Jeff comes back with a Whisper In The Wind then gets the hot tag to Matt. Matt goes to work on Anderson and bumps Anderson off the apron. Matt repeatedly slams Anderson's head into the turnbuckle then boots him in the face and hits a flying elbow. Matt hits the Side Effect and pins but Gallows breaks it up. Gallows and Jeff both get knocked outside. Gallows hits an uppercut on Hardy from the outside behind the ref's back, then Anderson clotheslines him. Gallows tags in and they hit the Boot Of Doom on Matt for a two count. Jeff takes out Anderson at ringside. Gallows boots Matt in the face in the ring, then Jeff tags in. Matt hits a Twist of Fate on Gallows and Jeff follows up with the Swanton Bomb for the win.

- In the latest Shattered Dreams Production, Goldust invites R-Truth to take a first hand look at his new project next week on RAW, titled A Shattered Truth.

- Elias Samson is in the ring for another song. He asks the crowd to be quiet while he tunes his guitar, and before he can get to his song he's interrupted by Finn Balor's entrance music. Balor makes his entrance to the ring, and Samson backs off and heads up the ramp.

- Finn Balor def. Bo Dallas: Bo jumps Finn before the bell and beats him down until the ref pulls them apart. The ref allows Balor a moment to recover then he calls for the opening bell. Bo immediately takes Finn into the corner with punches, then takes him outside and beats down Balor around ringside. Balor fires up and drops Dallas then stomps on him until the ref pulls him off. Finn clotheslines Bo to the outside then kicks him in the head from the apron. Balor beats down Dallas around ringside and throws him in the fan barricade a few times. Back in the ring, Balor hits the Sling Blade and a running dropkick into the corner. Balor follows up with the Coup De Grace for the win.

- We go to the announce table where Corey Graves appears to hear something in his headset and then abruptly leaves the table.

- In the new WWE 2K18 video game commercial, we see a masked man goes through a WWE building with historical items in it like title belts and the Andre the Giant statue. The masked man destroys everything with a bat then sets the building on fire. Once he's outside, he pulls off his mask to reveal that it's Seth Rollins.

- Kurt Angle is backstage on his cell phone when Corey Graves walks in. Graves says he's here to help and says he's going to tell Angle his plan, but then Enzo and Cass interrupt. Cass says Kurt needs to get things under control so him and Enzo stop getting attacked from behind over and over. Enzo says he thinks it's the Revival, while Cass says he originally thought it was Enzo who attacked him but now he thinks it was the Big Show. Angle says this is going to be sorted out before the end of the night tonight. Enzo and Cass walk off, then Corey continues talking to Kurt as we go back to the arena.

- Rollins is out to the ring in jeans and he talks about how he grew up playing video games and he's excited to be on the cover of WWE 2K18. Rollins tells the fans "this is our cover." Bray Wyatt interrupts on the big screen and says Rollins is vain and a corporate shill. Wyatt says Rollins can act like a good honest man, but he's not one. Rollins says he's not that man, he's the man. Rollins says Wyatt is too egotistical and thinks he knows everything. Rollins says in his world Wyatt isn't a god, he's a coward. Wyatt says Rollins isn't safe in his world, and it's time to make a sacrifice. The lights go out and his music hits. Wyatt comes out to ringside and Rollins strikes first and hits a splash off the top onto Wyatt on the floor. Rollins heads to the back as Wyatt laughs at ringside. Rollins appears to be bleeding from a cut on his face.

