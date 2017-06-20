WWE Notes: Shelton Benjamin Discussions, Roman Reigns' Schedule, more

Sponsored Links



-- According to a report by Pro Wrestling Sheet, Shelton Benjamin is back in negotiations to return to WWE in the near future. The site adds that while no deal has been signed, "things are headed in the right direction" so it does appear as if it will happen sooner or later.

-- For those who don't remember, Benjamin was expected to sign with WWE last summer and join the Smackdown Live brand after the draft, but a shoulder injury prevented him from even signing with WWE in the first place.

-- In a followup to a previous post touching on John Cena appearing on Raw brand house shows and Roman Reigns' presence on those shows missing, we have since learned that Reigns is simply not scheduled for any shows that weekend and so Cena is taking his place.

-- Braun Strowman was so fired up after his return to Raw last night that his tweet towards Roman Reigns read: I'm not FISHED with you!