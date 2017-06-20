SummerSlam Rumors: Roman Reigns, John Cena, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar

-- There is now some speculation that Roman Reigns could defeat Braun Strowman at the Great Balls of Fire PPV and then go on to face John Cena at SummerSlam, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

-- This would make more sense now that Cena is likely going to be a free agent floating between both brands and the fact that WWE wants to make SummerSlam as huge as possible.

-- The other scenario that was discussed was that Braun Strowman would go over Roman Reigns at Great Balls of Fire and end up being the new #1 contender and as such, face Brock Lesnar as originally scheduled before his injury.




