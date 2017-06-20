Possible Spoiler on Returning Star on Tonight's Smackdown Live

-- According to pwinsider.com, Rusev is backstage at Smackdown Live tonight in Dayton, OH and while it is not confirmed, is "likely" to return on the show.

-- He has been out of action since March recovering from shoulder surgery but has been healthy and cleared to return for the last few weeks. Originally, it was expected that Rusev was going to feud with Randy Orton over the WWE Title but with Jinder Mahal's win, those plans were scrapped and Rusev was held off TV.

-- Join us later tonight for live coverage of Smackdown.




