Backstage Report on Miz and Maryse Storyline

-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, it appears Maryse may be done with WWE for the time being. On Raw last night, Miz seemed to be aligning himself with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, and splitting up with Maryse.

-- If WWE chooses to go this route, the backstage report is that it is likely because they have Maria and Mike Kanellis as a couple on Smackdown now and don't want to repeat the same sort of characters on Raw as well.

-- However, it can't be doubted that once Maryse returned to WWE, Miz's character and storylines took off to a whole new level so it remains to be seen whether they really do pull the plug on this alliance.