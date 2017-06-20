Live WWE SmackDown Coverage Now In Progress (6/20)

Sponsored Links



The June 20th, 2017 edition of WWE SmackDown airs live from the Wright State University Nutter Center and is the first episode after the Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

- SmackDown opens up with Charlotte, Natalya, Becky and Tamina backstage waiting to speak to Daniel Bryan. Daniel Bryan walks out of his office and they all ask him what he's going to do about James Ellsworth's interference in the Money In The Bank match on Sunday. Bryan says he's going to wait to see what Carmella and Ellsworth have to say first and he leaves.

- Carmella and Ellsworth make their way out to the ring. Ellworth tells the fans to show some respect to Miss Money In The Bank, and Carmella says she doesn't care what people are saying about the finish of Sunday's match. Carmella says there have been interferences in Money In The Bank matches before without the decision being overturned, and she blames internet trolls for badgering Daniel Bryan into doing something. Carmella says there are no rules in the Money In The Bank matches, and she's the winner no matter what the fans say.

- Daniel Bryan is shown backstage watching Carmella on a monitor. Charlotte walks in and Daniel mentions her neck injury. Daniel agrees with Carmella's point that it was a no disqualification match, and Charlotte says that should only apply to the people licensed to be in the match. Charlotte tells Bryan to do the right thing.

- Jinder Mahal will face Luke Harper tonight, and Shinsuke Nakamura is scheduled to face Dolph Ziggler.

- The New Day is shown backstage carrying a skeleton wearing an Usos t-shirt.

- Big E def. Jimmy Uso: The New Day cuts a promo before the match about The Usos running away at Money In The Bank, and they show still images on the big screen of The Usos leaving ringside on Sunday during their match. Jey Uso is at ringside and he distracts Big E early on in the match, allowing Jimmy to hit a superkick on Big E. Jimmy comes flying off the top rope but Big E catches him and hits a belly to belly suplex. Big E follows up with two more belly to belly suplexes, but Jimmy comes back with a Samoan Drop. Jimmy then hits a cheap shot on Kofi at ringide, which gets Xavier and Jey involved too. This leads to Uso rocking Big E at ringside, then taking him back in the ring. Jimmy goes for a superkick but misses and Big E capitalizes with a Big Ending for the win.

- Daniel Bryan is backstage on the phone with Shane McMahon when he's interrupted by Natalya and Tamina. Natalya is overly nice to Bryan while Tamina cuts to the case and asks what Bryan is going to do about Ellsworth's interference on Sunday. Bryan says he'll announce his decision tonight, and tells Shane he'll have to call him back.

- Naomi is backstage for an interview and she gets interrupted by Lana. Naomi gets in Lana's face and reminds her that she beat her fair and square. Lana wants a rematch which Naomi says she'll give her next week. Naomi tells her to get out of her face of she'll slap Lana "back to Russia."

- We see a pre-taped sit-down interview with Randy Orton where he explains that he lost control on Sunday at Money In The Bank. Orton says Jinder made it personal, and now their beef is far from over and there's no turning back. Orton says Jinder made a mistake, and maybe he'll break the necks of the Singh Brothers then travel to India to RKO Jinder's relatives.

- Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler: Nakaura and Ziggler grapple on the mat until Ziggler rolls out to recover for a moment. Nakamura ducks a clothesline and hits a knee to the midsection and a kick to the head. Nakamura slams Ziggler down then hits a knee drop. Nakamura dodges a dropkick, but Ziggler is able to throw Nakamura between the turnbuckles into the ring post. Ziggler successfully hits a dropkick this time for a two count. Ziggler works on Nakamura on the mat until Nakamura dumps Ziggler to the outside. Back in the ring, Nakamura hits some elbows to the face until Ziggler grabs him by the hair and throws him down. Nakamura comes back with more elbows and kicks. Nakamura follows up with a running knee in the corner for a two count. Nakamura gears up for a knee to the face, but Ziggler dodges it and hits a leg kick then a Fameasser for a two count. Ziggler misses a superkick and Nakamura goes for a triangle choke. Ziggler squirms around and Nakamura settles for an armbar. Ziggler fights out by raking Nakamura's eyes. Ziggler hits the Zig Zag for another two count. As soon as Nakamura kicks out, Ziggler puts him in a sleeper. Nakamura fights out and headbutts Ziggler. Nakamura takes Ziggler down then knees him in the back of the neck. Nakamura waits for Ziggler to get to his feet then knees him in the face for the win via pinfall.

- Daniel Bryan is backstage with Sami Zayn, and Bryan informs Zayn that he's booked to face Baron Corbin next week. Becky walks up and Zayn tells her he saw what happened on Sunday and he's pulling for her. Becky complains to Bryan that she's disgruntled after Sunday's match, and it doesn't feel like SmackDown is the land of opportunity but rather the land of handouts. Becky says no matter how hard she tries, someone weasels in and takes her opportunities. Becky also tells Bryan to do the right thing.

- U.S. Champion Kevin Owens is backstage getting ready to come out to the ring for his open challenge.

- Owens comes out to the ring and says he's going to give one lucky individual from Dayton, Ohio a chance at his U.S. title. Owens announces that the "Kevin Owens Face Of America open challenge" starts now. AJ Styles comes out instead. AJ gets on the mic and says it's go time. Owens says AJ is a typical rude American, and that this challenge is only for a Dayton, OH resident. American Alpha's music hits and Chad Gable comes out. Gable says he moved to Dayton this morning. AJ backs up Gable's story, and the ref calls for the bell.

- Kevin Owens (c) vs. Chad Gable: Gable grabs an off-guard Kevin Owens and hits a series of suplexes that forces Owens to roll to the outside to recover.

