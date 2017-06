Sponsored Links



-- WWE has already announced four matches for next week's Smackdown Live:

Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte vs. Natalya vs. Tamina

James Ellsworth is banned from ringside

WWE Smackdown Women's Title Match

Naomi vs. Lana

Usos vs. The Hype Bros

If the Hype Bros win, they will get a match for the tag team titles

Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn