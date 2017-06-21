Jerry Lawler Disappointed in Finish of Women's Money in the Bank Match, more

Thanks to Glenn Moore for sending this in:

On this week’s Dinner With The King, co-hosts Jerry “The King” Lawler and Glenn More talk about a wide-range of topics, including the Mid-South Coliseum, the Great Balls of Fire PPV name, and the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

On the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (32:20 mark of show):

"That’s one thing that disturbed me, and hopefully they will fix that in some kind of way. That’s what WWE has been about. We don’t even call them Divas anymore; it’s the women’s division because it’s about empowering women. So much of the emphasis that the WWE has put on the women’s division has done that.

That’s why I was disappointed to see, in the first ever, historic Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, that they had to have a man climb the ladder and retrieve the Money in the Bank briefcase.

I’m one of them [people who are upset about the finish].”

On the Mid-South Coliseum (21:54 mark):

"I was on a flight one time with one of the Memphis officials, and he said, “Jerry, the city of Memphis would sell you the Mid-South Coliseum for one dollar.”

I said, “Really?” They said, “Yeah. But I just want to remind you that just sitting there, the cost of it being closed just sitting there the way it is costs the city $63,000”.

That’s not a house-note that I can take on right now. Even thought I would like to have the Coliseum. But I don’t want to be paying $63,000 a month for it.”

Which current WWE star would be huge in old-school Memphis (15:15 mark):

“A Bray Wyatt. I would have loved to have had the Bray Wyatt character down in Memphis. That would have fit right in what we did. And the whole Wyatt Family; any of those guys we could have made a ton of money with in our old-school Memphis days.”

