NXT TV Preview (6/21): Kassius Ohno vs. Aleister Black

WWE returns this evening with the latest episode of NXT TV on the WWE Network.

WWE.com features the following preview for tonight's show:

WWE NXT preview, June 21, 2017: Kassius Ohno and Aleister Black face off in a heavy-hitting showdown Tonight's episode of NXT hosts a must-see, head-to-head battle between two of the ring's hardest hitters in Kassius Ohno and Aleister Black. Plus, for the first time, see exclusive footage of the backstage brawl that erupted between Bobby Roode and Roderick Strong this afternoon.

The following matches are scheduled for tonight's episode: