Alberto El Patron Talks Slammiversary XV, Impact Offering Alternative Product

Former WWE Superstar and current Impact Wrestling star Alberto El Patron recently spoke with The Rodolfo Show for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On working with his father Dos Caras at the upcoming Slammiversary XV: "We talked about this since last month. To me it's fantastic to have a company like Impact Wrestling to think in a better way for the fans trying to have a better product something better for the wrestling fans.

On Impact Wrestling creating an alternative product to WWE for fans to enjoy: "We have a problem in wrestling. There's one company and everyone wants to do what that company does. They don't think outside the box… Impact Wrestling with the new owners, new talent, they are trying to do something different. They want to reach out to the Latino fans."

On Penta el Zero M (aka Pentagon Jr.) being someone who impresses him in the business today: "He is a great guy. Competitor. Amazing wrestling. He is one of the kids I like in this moment. I don't pay complements to anybody but there is a lot of wrestlers or fighters with a lot of talent but they don't have the brains to take themselves to the next level. This kid is respectful. He is someone that loves the business and respects those guys that came before him. I really meant it that night."

Check out the complete Alberto El Patron interview at RodolfoRoman.com.