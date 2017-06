Matt Hardy Says He Likes Chances Of Using "Broken" Characters In WWE, More

Sponsored Links



In the new WWE Network special, "Reborn By Fate: The Hardy Boyz Interview," WWE broadcast team member Corey Graves spoke with multiple-time WWE Tag-Team Champions, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On his intentions on unleashing "broken brilliance" on WWE when the time is right: "For me, it was very odd going back to regular Matt Hardy, Version 1, or Matt Hardy - Team Xtreme, it was tricky at first. It was hard to be me, which sounds strange, but it was because I got so used to doing my other thing. Things that I had created or morphed into, I almost became. I felt like a broken man having to go back to plain old Matt Hardy in many ways. It's still within me. It's still contained. I think when the time is right, I will unleash it again."

On there being a good chance that they will eventually use their "Broken" characters at some point in WWE and how it will be big business for the company: "I definitely think there's a chance. It's something that's a work in progress. Unfortunately, because of legal reasons, I really can't go into that right now. But I find it very flattering and humbling that every time we come wrestle in front of the WWE Universe, they chant and they address it and they acknowledge it. Please, keep doing that. I mean, we love it when they do that. And hopefully sooner than later we'll be able to go into more detail about everything. When it happens, I'm not even going to say 'if', when it happens, it's going to be the most exciting thing to hit WWE programming in a long, long time."

Check out the complete special, "Reborn By Fate: The Hardy Boyz Interview" today by subscribing to the WWE Network.