Johnny Mundo On Why He Left WWE, Reason He Sold His Dream House & More

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison recently spoke with E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the reason he parted ways with WWE being related to his interest in making movies: "I knew I wanted to do a movie, an action movie, and when I left WWE in 2011, I didn't specifically know. I didn't leave to do Boone: The Bounty Hunter. I left to do a movie and I wanted to be able to do what I'm best at, which I think is pro wrestling, parkour, and MMA-style fight choreo, and have a comedic, self-deprecating, have a reluctant hero be the star and have it be an action movie, an action comedy."

On selling his dream house to help fund his new film: "I just kept cutting the budget further and further and further until we ended up with the current iteration of Boone, which I ended up having to fund because around 2014 it felt like, we had all this cast, director, and everyone attached. And we pushed the dates a couple of times. And it felt like if we pushed the dates again, it would slip away, so I ended up selling my house to fund the production of Boone: The Bounty Hunter. And once I did that, I was locked in because a half-finished movie, it turns out, isn't worth anything."

On using pro wrestling slang in his everyday life: "I assimilate things in life and just in general with [pro] wrestling all the time now. It doesn't matter what it is. It could be like I sit down at Denny's and my eggs come out wrong, 'uh oh, the server just turned heel.' 'It's a cluster, oh God.' 'Looks like a TNA house show, uh oh.' No offense."

