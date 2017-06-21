Smackdown Live Viewership Up Huge From Last Week

Sponsored Links



-- Last night's Smackdown Live pulled in an average of 2.597 million viewers, up over 25% from the previous week's 2.072 million. This is on the heels of a strong Raw viewership of over 3 million this week.

-- Smackdown was fourth on the night among shows on cable after not even finishing in the top 10 for the last few weeks. Smackdown was also #1 in the 18-49 demographic.

-- Last night's show was built around the return of Daniel Bryan and the mystery surrounding the women's Money in the Bank match and was the most watched Smackdown since the Superstar Shakeup in April.