Tentative & Rumored Matches for July's Great Balls of Fire PPV

The expected lineup for the 7/9 Great Balls of Fire looks to be something like: Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman, The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose, Cesaro & Sheamus vs. Hardys with a likely stipulation and a multi-person women's title match.





Also possible is Finn Balor vs. Elias Samson, Neville vs. Akira Tozawa and possibly Big Cass vs. either Enzo or Big Show and R-Truth vs. Goldust.





The only matches confirmed at this point are Lesnar/Joe and Reigns/Strowman.





