WWE Wants to Get Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather on Raw

WWE mentioning Conor McGregor multiple times on Raw this past week was not a coincidence. According to reports, the company would love to get McGregor and Floyd Mayweather on Raw to help them promote their fight.





WWE hopes that McGregor and Mayweather consider it as having a platform of millions of worldwide fans to sell their fight while WWE would benefit from the added free publicity and ratings boost on Raw.





Triple H was recently on Sky Sports News HQ in the UK and flat out invited both men to Raw to "tell the world who they are and why they're the man." Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com -- For those wondering exactly what Triple H had to say, here's a brief transcript: “I think that is the – look I’ll go a step further and say all sports is entertainment, the news is entertainment today, it’s just the way of the world. This is what people do with their time. It’s no different. I think there is an interest level there. Can a world class boxer, probably the best ever, can he stand in the ring with an MMA guy and can that MMA guy bring his striking skills up to the level of someone, like say, a Floyd Mayweather? The one thing it will be, beyond a shadow of a doubt, is entertaining. One thing Floyd Mayweather is, is entertaining. One thing Conor McGregor is, is entertaining, and it’s funny that you say it’s sports entertainment. I’d invite both guys, that really want to showcase what they do, I invite both guys to come to Monday Night RAW because there is no bigger platform that they can have to show the world, and tell the world, who they are and why they’re the man.”





